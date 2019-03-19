Roy E Moore



TALLMADGE -- Roy E. Moore, 82, passed away March 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and children. Born in Canton, Ohio and graduated from Central Catholic High School.



Roy worked for Danner Press in Canton and retired from Clark Distribution Systems in Harrisburg, Pa. Roy enjoyed golfing and traveling the world with his wife. He also organized many luncheons and golf outings for his fellow transportation colleagues and friends. He was a devout Catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus.



He was preceded in death by his son, David Moore; parents, Dinty and Anna Moore; sisters, Eleanore (Marvin) Schoultz, Margie (Sonny) Waltenbaugh; brother, Charles Moore; brother-in law, Jim Friedrich.



Roy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret "Margie"; children, Tim (Linda), Randy (Beth), Kelly (Dr. Brad) Polifrone; sister, Joanne Friedrich; sister-in-law, Mary Moore; grandchildren, Brent, Tara (Matt) Welch, Katie (Sean) Jones, Ben (Allegra), Madeline (Brian) Burton and Sydney, Dominic, Nicci Polifrone; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Jacob, Dax; and many close relatives and friends.



Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Canton, Ohio.