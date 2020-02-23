|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Roy J. Taylor passed away at 96 years old on February 20, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a lifetime area resident living in Cuyahoga Falls for over 70 years. He was a longtime member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Louise; brother, Harold Taylor, and sister, Margaret Ann Oster, he is survived by his brother, Barrett Taylor of Akron; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Ron Hamlet of Racine, Wisconsin; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Linda Taylor of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Amelia Hamlet-Roezter (Chad), Elly (Chris) Gaszak, Nate and Katie Taylor; great-grandchildren, Cody and Dylan Gaszak, Abby Lamar. He was a graduate of Akron Garfield High School and studied contract law and business administration at the University of Akron. He worked his entire career at McNeil Akron and retired as purchasing manager. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Danbury Assisted Living of Cuyahoga Falls and Summa Hospice for their wonderful care. Cremation has taken place. Rev. Jonathan Rumburg will conduct service Tuesday, 7 p.m. at First Christian Church of Stow, 3493 Darrow Road, Stow 44224, where friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to MAPS Air Museum Endowment Fund, Akron Community Foundation, 345 W. Cedar St., Akron 44307 or One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 West Market Street, Akron 44313. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020