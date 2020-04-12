Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Roy Lee Woodall Obituary
Roy Lee Woodall, 80, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on April 4, 2020, from complications of the coronavirus at The Rehabilitation Center at Ohio Living Rockynol. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Marianne (Lange) Woodall; parents, Benjamin and Dolly (Shatto) Woodall; brother, Verlin Woodall; and brothers-in-law, William Lange, and Vince Chapman; and sister-in-law, Audrea Woodall. Roy is survived by his three children, Theresa Wylie (James), Keith Woodall (Kitra) and Karen Hogan (Michael); four grandchildren, Abigail Nelson (James), Daniel Wylie, Annabelle Woodall, and Samuel Hogan; brother, William Woodall; and sister, Lois Chapman; brothers-in-law, Rick Lange, and Dave Lange (Dora Anne); and sister-in-law, Mary Elaine Lange; many loving nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions for gatherings, a private burial was held April 8. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For the full obituary please visit www.billowfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
