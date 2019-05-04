Rozena "Zena" Sauls Anderson



Rozena "Zena" Sauls Anderson, 86, widow of John D. Anderson, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her residence.



Funeral services will be Private.



Zena was born on November 26, 1932 in Beaufort, S.C. She is the daughter of the late John E. Sauls and Anna Erma Folk Sauls.



Zena was a faithful member of The Baptist Church of Beaufort. She was raised in a strong Christian family who loved the Lord.



Surviving are one son, Ronnie Anderson (Christine); two daughters, Cindy Burns (Steve) and Pamela Carrick; two brothers, Gerald Sauls and Caskell Sauls; two sisters, Oteria Marsden and Lottie Phinney; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



Rozena was the 2nd oldest of the eight siblings. She had a heart of gold and dearly loved her family. She never met a stranger and was always ready to feed someone. She was a homemaker and also worked in china and silver at O'Neil's department store in Akron, Ohio. She was a true southern beautiful woman and will be missed dearly.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Baptist Church of Beaufort Building Fund, P.O. Box 879, Beaufort, SC 29901 or Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935.



Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary