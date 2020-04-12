|
Ruby B. Carpenter TOGETHER AGAIN Ruby B. Carpenter, 93, was welcomed to her eternal home on April 7, 2020. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on April 21, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Phoebe Miller Malcomb. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ruby enjoyed being with family and friends after retiring from Dominion Energy. She and several of her friends were members of a card club and enjoyed the fellowship shared while playing cards. She was a kind and gentle soul and touched the lives of many. After being a blessing to her family and friends for 93 years, she now is at peace and is together again with her husband, Ed, as they share their eternal love for each other. Ruby's precious memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who survive; her son, Bob Carpenter of Massillon; grandchildren, Bob Carpenter, Jr. and Michael Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lee (wife, Stephanie), Nathan, and Lauren; sisters, Rosalyn Zacharias, June Vargo, and Rebecca Snyder. Ruby's care and assisting her family has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Respecting Ruby's wishes, those of her family, and keeping loved ones safe during this time with COVID-19, a private family Graveside Service will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Uniontown. Memorial Contributions may be made in Ruby's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or by visiting their website at . Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.13151
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020