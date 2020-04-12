Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for RUBY CARPENTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUBY B. CARPENTER


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUBY B. CARPENTER Obituary
Ruby B. Carpenter TOGETHER AGAIN Ruby B. Carpenter, 93, was welcomed to her eternal home on April 7, 2020. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on April 21, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Bert and Phoebe Miller Malcomb. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ruby enjoyed being with family and friends after retiring from Dominion Energy. She and several of her friends were members of a card club and enjoyed the fellowship shared while playing cards. She was a kind and gentle soul and touched the lives of many. After being a blessing to her family and friends for 93 years, she now is at peace and is together again with her husband, Ed, as they share their eternal love for each other. Ruby's precious memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who survive; her son, Bob Carpenter of Massillon; grandchildren, Bob Carpenter, Jr. and Michael Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Lee (wife, Stephanie), Nathan, and Lauren; sisters, Rosalyn Zacharias, June Vargo, and Rebecca Snyder. Ruby's care and assisting her family has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Respecting Ruby's wishes, those of her family, and keeping loved ones safe during this time with COVID-19, a private family Graveside Service will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery in Uniontown. Memorial Contributions may be made in Ruby's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or by visiting their website at . Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.13151
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -