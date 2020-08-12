Ruby Begonia "Babysister" Fair, 69, departed this life peacefully, and entered her heavenly home on Saturday, August 9, 2020, at 8:55 p.m. She will be sadly missed by everyone that she knew especially family and friends that loved her dearly. Ruby enjoyed gardening, crafts, and spending time with loved ones. Her daughter, Toni Jackson (Howard) described her as a "McGyver of all things. Her son, Kariuki Epps described her as "the Sheriff", as she liked to "regulate things". Her admiration for her favorite football sports team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, began back in the day when Terry Bradshaw was one of its shining stars. She was born at Akron City Hospital on March 1, 1951, to the late Walter and Louise Reynolds, Sr., and later raised by her late aunt, Osie Mae Owens, whom she referred to as "Mom". She graduated from North High School in Akron and attended Ohio State University in Columbus. She returned to Akron, where she worked as a Court Clerk for Summit County Juvenile Court for many years, until her retirement in November 2013. Discovering her gift for singing at an early age, Ruby delighted many audiences with her melodious voice. Her favorite song among many was To God Be the Glory. She was often the lead singer, and choir director for many years at People's Baptist Church. Because of her talent for singing, she was well-known, and often requested to sing at weddings, funerals, and many other occasions. Throughout her lifetime, Ruby attended, and/or was a member of Mount Zion Baptist (Akron), People's Baptist (Akron), Antioch Baptist (Akron), Great Commission Bible (Cincinnati), and Christ Community Bible (Dayton). Ruby spent her life serving others and was devoted to her family whether as wife, mother, daughter, sister, and niece. She married Laddie W. Fair, Sr. on December 18, 1993, and remained married to him until his death on April 14, 2014. She was the primary caregiver for her late father, Walter Reynolds, Sr., late aunt, Ruby Crumbling, late aunt Osie Mae Owens, and late mother-in-law, Karene Fair. Though diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and experiencing a significant deterioration of health over the last few years, Ruby refused to allow her spirit to weaken. So long as she had breath within her body, she wanted others to know that she still lived, that she was alive. Prayer and the word of God provided daily sustenance for Ruby and helped her to overcome many obstacles and hardships throughout her life. Her love of and for God and his son Jesus, provided her love, strength, and reassurance as her soul left this world. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Reynolds; aunt, Osie Mae Owens (aka "mom"), and husband, Laddie W. Fair, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son in-law and daughter, James (Jimmy) and Toni Renee Jackson (Dayton); son and daughter-in-law, Kariuki and Erica Epps (Cincinnatti); stepdaughter, Satonya Fair (MD); stepson, Laddie W. Fair, Jr. (Akron); stepdaughter, Antonette Weber (MS); sister, Elizabeth "Tootsie" Reynolds (Akron); sister, Charlotte Reynolds (Akron); sister, Judy Owens (Columbus); brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Leila Reynolds (CA), brother and sister-in-law, Dennis "Flip" and Debbie Reynolds (Akron); grandchildren, Nasari Epps (Akron), Kya Epps (Akron), Monique Washington (Dayton), Tania Walker (Dayton), Malcom Robinson, Jr. (MN), Brandi Fair; BriAnna Fair, Christian Fair; Laddie Fair, III (all of Akron); 13 great-grandchildren; a host of beloved nieces and nephews; and best friend, Qwinita Bell (Columbus). Adhering to Ruby's last wishes, a private viewing, nor funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will tentatively be planned for March 2021 (contingent on the Covid-19 crises). The family encourages donations to made in the memory of Ruby Fair to the COPD Foundation at https://www.copdfoundation.org/Take-Action/Donate/Donate-Now.aspx
Any condolences can be sent to 9155 Brehm Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45252.