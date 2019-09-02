|
Ruby D. Thompson Ruby D. Thompson, age 90, left to be at Home with our Heavenly Father on Aug. 29, 2019. She was born in Nutter Fort, WV on March 20, 1929 and lived her life as a powerful witness for Jesus, everywhere she went. She was a loving wife to Jack A. Thompson, for 71 wonderful years, as well as being a devoted mother and a graceful grandmother. She was also a lifelong active member and servant for the Lord at the Wintergreen Ledges Church of God, teaching sunday school, leading the choir, and participating in women's ministries. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Thompson; daughters, Patricia A. Lemley and Chasidy Thompson; brother, Jesse P. Vanhorn; and her sister, Virginia B. Kubitza; she is survived by her sister, June Walpole; children, Beverly (Dennis) Steinbeck, Debbie Thompson, and Jake Messenger; grandson (caretaker) and family, Eric and Lisa Lemley and Jack and little Ruby; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. The family will receive friends TUESDAY, Sept. 3rd from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with a 30 minute Funeral Service directly following. All services will be held at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, at 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 2, 2019