Ruby "Carlyne" Kolombatovich, 94, of Wadsworth passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children early in the morning hours of November 4th. If you knew Carlyne, you were keenly aware of her spectacular, infectious laugh, her love of a great game of bridge, and her utter devotion to her family. Born in North Carolina, Carlyne spent most of her childhood in Richmond, Virginia. Her slight southern accent revealed itself in the loving moniker "darling" which accompanied every greeting, every goodbye to those she loved. She left her southern home upon meeting and marrying the love of her life, Frank, with whom she settled and started a family in Long Island, New York. Carlyne and Frank were married for 56 years and enjoyed a long, happy life together, frequently recounting stories from their days spent among friends back at the Bay Club of Huntington in Long Island. Carlyne is preceded in death by husband, Frank and is survived by her children: Christina (Ken), Mark (Diane), and Laura; grandchildren: David (Amy Lynn), Amy (Kent), Emily, Katherine, Billy, Mark, and Kristen (Alessandro); and four great-grandchildren: Avery, Stella, Addison, and Hallie. A memorial mass will be held for Carlyne on Friday, November 8th at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Wadsworth, Ohio. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Carlyne's name to a .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019