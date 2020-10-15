Ruby M. Rhoden, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020. She was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on November 14, 1946. Ruby was employed with CSB Akron where she retired. Ruby enjoyed cooking and playing Keno with family and friends. She was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Akron and she was also a member of the Gospel Choir. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis J. Rhoden, Sr.; daughter, Lori Rhoden; mother, Geraldine Jones; sisters, Brenda Hill and Beverly Jones; brother, Rev. Ralph Skipper; and sister-in-law, Diane Jones. She is survived by sons, Vaughn E. Rhoden, Sr. and Curtis Rhoden, Jr. both of Akron; siblings, Samuel Jones of Fairburn, GA., and Angela Jones of Akron; special cousin, Cynthia Moore; sister-in-law, Marie (Clyde) Thornton of Akron; brother-in-law, Melvin (Elenore) Rhoden of Midlothian, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave. Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to 995 Laurel Ave. Akron, Ohio 44307.