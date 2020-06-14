Ruby M. Stover
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Mae (Newberry) Stover 81, of Akron, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020, at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. She was born in Graham, WV, on July 12, 1938, the daughter of Robert and Velma Newberry. She graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1957. On May 2, 1964 she married John Stover. She retired in 2006 from Marc's after 16 years of service. She loved going outside on bike rides and daily walks and popsicles or ice cream on a hot sunny day. She enjoyed crafting and listening to country music. Ruby enjoyed visiting new places and traveling with her family on vacations to many destinations including: the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Great Smokey Mountains National Parks, Las Vegas, Hershey World, Colonial Williamsburg, Nashville, Cape Canaveral, Walt Disney World and Hawaii. Her family was very important to her and she especially looked forward to seeing everyone at the annual Newberry Reunion. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Robert and Velma; siblings, Geneva, Walter, Clayton, Elmer, Delmer, Lawrence, Leonard, and Harry. She will be deeply missed by her family; brother, Robert Jr. Newberry; sisters, Alberta Fry and Bernice Woomer; daughter, Sandra (Ron) Waino; sons, William and Dennis; grandchildren, Brittany Flippin-Strohm, William Stover, Samantha (Nick) Furman, Alicia and Matthew Waino; great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A private family gathering was held at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Creston Cemetery in Evans, WV on Friday, June 12th. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved