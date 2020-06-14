Ruby Mae (Newberry) Stover 81, of Akron, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020, at Summa Health Akron City Hospital. She was born in Graham, WV, on July 12, 1938, the daughter of Robert and Velma Newberry. She graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1957. On May 2, 1964 she married John Stover. She retired in 2006 from Marc's after 16 years of service. She loved going outside on bike rides and daily walks and popsicles or ice cream on a hot sunny day. She enjoyed crafting and listening to country music. Ruby enjoyed visiting new places and traveling with her family on vacations to many destinations including: the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Great Smokey Mountains National Parks, Las Vegas, Hershey World, Colonial Williamsburg, Nashville, Cape Canaveral, Walt Disney World and Hawaii. Her family was very important to her and she especially looked forward to seeing everyone at the annual Newberry Reunion. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Robert and Velma; siblings, Geneva, Walter, Clayton, Elmer, Delmer, Lawrence, Leonard, and Harry. She will be deeply missed by her family; brother, Robert Jr. Newberry; sisters, Alberta Fry and Bernice Woomer; daughter, Sandra (Ron) Waino; sons, William and Dennis; grandchildren, Brittany Flippin-Strohm, William Stover, Samantha (Nick) Furman, Alicia and Matthew Waino; great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A private family gathering was held at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Creston Cemetery in Evans, WV on Friday, June 12th. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.