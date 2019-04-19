|
|
Ruby Nell Trammell
Ruby N. Trammell, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Memorial Service will be held on will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. the Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, OH 44301 (PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF FUNERAL HOME). Bishop Neal Smith, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the funeral home at 2 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 31 E. Firestone Blvd. Apt. 21C, Akron, OH 44301. (Anthony, AKRON, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2019