Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Ruby Nell Trammell Obituary
Ruby Nell Trammell

Ruby N. Trammell, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019.

Memorial Service will be held on will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. the Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, OH 44301 (PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF FUNERAL HOME). Bishop Neal Smith, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the funeral home at 2 p.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 31 E. Firestone Blvd. Apt. 21C, Akron, OH 44301. (Anthony, AKRON, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
