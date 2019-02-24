Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Ruby Nicklow, 94, went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2019. She was born March 10, 1924 in Somerset, Pa. to Maude and Elmer Pletcher. Ruby was a faithful member of the Akron Baptist Temple since 1945.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Larry Nicklow. She is survived by her son, Vernon (Barbara) Nicklow; daughter, Nancy (Jim) Borcz; brother, Harry (Gracie) Pletcher; and granddaughter, Larissa Borcz.

A brief memorial service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m., Rev. Ernie Kemppel officiating. Directions and the Nicklow Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website.

Bacher-Portage Lakes

330-644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
