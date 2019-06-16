Ruby Rasor



WADSWORTH -- Ruby Rasor, age 96, passed away June14, 2019 from complications of dementia. She was born July 9, 1922 in Wadsworth, Ohio.



Preceded in death by husband of 56 years, Kenwood Rasor; son, Roger Rasor; parents, Elmer and Ethel (Farnsworth) McElroy; sister, Elva Gordon and half brother, Herbert McElroy.



After graduation from WHS in 1940, she worked at the Ohio Match Office and Birkbecks Grocery. A homemaker and active volunteer until the age of 50 when she began a successful working career with Luke Engineering, Ann's pastry, the AAA and Wadsworth Hospital, retiring at age 72. She dedicated 30 years to Wadsworth Rittman Hospital as both a "pink lady" volunteer and as Vintage Years program director.



Ruby and Ken had four children, Roger (deceased) wife, Margie Johnson Rasor, Pawleys Island, S.C., Gary (Kay Morrison), Tom Rasor, Sue Ann (Terry) Greenhalgh, all of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Dan Rasor, David Rasor, Heidi Rasor Lange, Todd Rasor, Lauren Greenhalgh Stemm, Ward Greenhalgh, Patrick Greenhalgh Pate, Michael Greenhalgh, Andrew Hammer, Aric Hammer, Tracy and Randi Emch and seven great-grandchildren.



In addition to the love for her family and friends, Ruby Rasor loved art. She produced oil paintings for over 40 years that reflect local Wadsworth landmarks, landscapes, people, family, and friends. In 2012 she created the annual Ruby Rasor Art Scholarship to provide financial assistance for a Wadsworth High school senior who displays interest and talent in art.



The family wishes to thank Liberty II for their kindness as they assisted mom in their facility and is very appreciative for Colletta Craddock, Mom's wonderful, loving caregiver, who cared for Mom in her home and also at Liberty. The family also thanks Crossroads Hospice for providing compassionate care for Mom during her last few months of life.



Through her art, her kindness and the smile she had for everyone, Ruby touched many lives and lived a long and beautiful life.



Family will receive friends, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 19th 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 146 High St., Wadsworth, Ohio where Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon with Pastor Barbara Bartholomew officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Ruby Rasor Art Scholarship, Scholarship Foundation of Wadsworth, www.sfwadsworth.org :Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care or to Grace Lutheran Church.



Hilliard Rospert



330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary