Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
146 High St.
Wadsworth, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
Ruby Rasor Obituary
Ruby Rasor

WADSWORTH -- Ruby Rasor, age 96, passed away June14, 2019.

Family will receive friends, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 19th 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 146 High St., Wadsworth, Ohio where Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon with Pastor Barbara Bartholomew officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Ruby Rasor Art Scholarship, Scholarship Foundation of Wadsworth, www.sfwadsworth.org :Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care or to Grace Lutheran Church.

Hilliard Rospert

330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 18, 2019
