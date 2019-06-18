|
|
Ruby Rasor
WADSWORTH -- Ruby Rasor, age 96, passed away June14, 2019.
Family will receive friends, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 19th 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 146 High St., Wadsworth, Ohio where Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon with Pastor Barbara Bartholomew officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Ruby Rasor Art Scholarship, Scholarship Foundation of Wadsworth, www.sfwadsworth.org :Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care or to Grace Lutheran Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 18, 2019