Rudi Goeldi
1934 - 2020
Rudi Goeldi, 86, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the Summa Health City Hospital in Akron, OH after a courageous battle with cancer and other health issues. Rudi was one of four children born to the late Andreas and Marie Goeldi on July 30, 1934 in Switzerland. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Erwin. He is survived by his wife Erika and their three children Daniela Robertson, Karin Goeldi, and Rudi Goeldi. He is also survived by his sister Marie Goeldi and his grandchildren Jessica Batdorff, Alexander Robertson, and Ashley Robertson. Rudi married his high school sweetheart, Erika in 1961. In 1976, while working for SIA in Switzerland, he moved his family to Alliance, OH to take an executive position in the international company. Rudi later went on to own and operate Shipping Connection and Postnet in the Merriman Valley in Akron, OH for over 30 years. There will be a private funeral service and interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
