Rudie Michael Pozonitz
TOGETHER AGAIN Rudie Michael Pozonitz, 81, went home peacefully on November 18, 2020. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Rudie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org. A full notice will appear in tomorrow's edition.(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
NOV
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
NOV
23
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
