TOGETHER AGAIN Rudie Michael Pozonitz, 81, went home peacefully on November 18, 2020. A funeral service will take place on Monday, November 23, at 1:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Rudie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org
. A full notice will appear in tomorrow's edition.(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)