Rudolph Michael "Mike" Reder, 82, of Cuyahoga Falls passed August 8, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1938 in Akron to Michael and Mary Reder. Mike was a graduate of Kent State university with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mike loved his family dearly and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Marianne. Their favorite place was Aruba. He enjoyed all types of construction projects around the house and in the community. One of Mike's projects was restoring an MG car. He also had several family pets. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Laura Vest. He is survived by his wife, Marianne; son, Rick(Linda); grandchildren, Michael (Donna), Brian (Rebecca) Hilinski and Elizabeth (Justin) Holtzman; great grandchildren, Neva, Eliza, Grace, Henry, Jack and Nathan; brothers, Tom, Ed(Beverly) and Jim(Dianne); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, August 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. SATURDAY, August 15 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, 44221. Please meet at the church Saturday. Face masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Interval Brotherhood Home, 3445 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44319. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FALLS Chapel)