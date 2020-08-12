1/1
Rudolph Michael Reder
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph Michael "Mike" Reder, 82, of Cuyahoga Falls passed August 8, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1938 in Akron to Michael and Mary Reder. Mike was a graduate of Kent State university with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mike loved his family dearly and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Marianne. Their favorite place was Aruba. He enjoyed all types of construction projects around the house and in the community. One of Mike's projects was restoring an MG car. He also had several family pets. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Laura Vest. He is survived by his wife, Marianne; son, Rick(Linda); grandchildren, Michael (Donna), Brian (Rebecca) Hilinski and Elizabeth (Justin) Holtzman; great grandchildren, Neva, Eliza, Grace, Henry, Jack and Nathan; brothers, Tom, Ed(Beverly) and Jim(Dianne); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY, August 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. SATURDAY, August 15 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, 44221. Please meet at the church Saturday. Face masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Interval Brotherhood Home, 3445 S. Main St., Akron, OH 44319. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Billow Falls Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved