|
|
Rudolph R. Massoli Rudolph R Massoli, 84, passed away quietly on Monday morning. As a son of Italian immigrants, Rudy was a generous, hard-working man, who always put the needs of others before his own. His humble, engaging personality allowed him to get along with anyone. Rudy had a spark that would ignite him into the life of the party. His blue eyes and smile will always be remembered. Rudy was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio. His career always involved working on cars either as an auto mechanic, teaching auto mechanics at Jackson High School or working in his garage at home. Preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Remo; brothers, Herman, Vincent, Leonard, Ernie and sister Gloria. Surviving sisters, Clara Robinson, Rose Stewart and Vicki Schwarzinger; Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Rose; daughters, Kathleen (Louann), Terri (Buck), Barbara (Mike), Janet (Tony) and Ann (Erich); grandchildren, Matthew and Patrick and great grandchildren. He was a member of Queen of Heaven Church and Holy Name Society. Visitation 10 a.m. with a Christian Mass 11 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Church. A special thanks to Summa Hospice for their loving care and Pebble Creek staff. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Summa Hospice https://www.summahealth.org/foundation/ways-to-give or Queen of Heaven Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown, Ohio 44685.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019