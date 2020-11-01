1/1
Russel C. Friess
1937 - 2020
After a wonderful and rewarding life, Russel C. Friess passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2020. Russel was born September 28, 1937 in Akron to Charles and Florence Friess. Russ graduated from Coventry High School in 1956 and went on to learn the art of welding at various trade schools in his early years. On December 19, 1959 he married his sweetheart, Betty Norton and together started and established Friess Welding in the Portage Lakes in 1968. He and Betty worked tirelessly together for over 40 years, providing for the needs of the community. He was also a proud member of the Portage Lakes Kiwanis where he served for over 45 years. He truly loved helping others and was always there to lend a helping hand. In Betty's and Russ's free time they enjoyed sailing on Turkeyfoot and Atwood Lakes, along with traveling throughout the United States in their camper. Russ was a certified pilot and was a member of the Wadsworth Airman and Skypark. Betty was found faithfully by his side as his Co-Pilot. In his spare time he was an avid reader. Russel was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery and brother, Harold Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; daughter, Jeanette (Rick) Bell; grandson, Jonathon Ashley; and great granddaughters, Kristen and Meredith. Friends may pay their respects to the family Tuesday evening at Community Church of Portage Lakes, 3260 Cormany Road, Akron from 4 to 8 p.m. Private services will take place Wednesday. Inurnment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery in Green, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Portage Lakes Kiwanis, in Russ's memory. Please make checks payable to the Portage Lakes Kiwanis. Donations will be accepted at the church or may be mailed to 725 Portage Lakes Drive, P.O. Box 19186, Akron, Ohio 44319. For the safety of the family and other guests, masks are required, and the number of people permitted in the church at a time will be limited. Your cooperation and patience are appreciated. Condolences and memories can be shared with Russ's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Community Church of Portage Lakes
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
