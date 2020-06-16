Russell A. Brode
1965 - 2020
Russell A. ("Russ") Brode went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2020. He was born June 26, 1965. Russ was a 1983 graduate of Ravenna High School. Russ also graduated from the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute. He was a Lieutenant for the Akron Fire Department for 28 years, and most recently served as the Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters State Coordinator of Governmental Affairs. Russ previously served as the Akron Local 330 President and the Chair of the Tri-County Regional Labor Council. Russ was an Ohio High School Athletic Association wrestling official for 29 years, officiating at ten state tournaments. He was awarded the 2015 Wrestling Official of the Year by his peers. Russ served as the current President of the Ohio Wrestling Officials Association. He dedicated his life to helping others on and off the job whether he was saving lives at work or fighting for a cause for workers. When Russ was not on the mat or on the job, he could usually be found on a boat with friends. He loved life, animals, warm weather, water, boating, and most everything associated with Jimmy Buffet. Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Deacon Russell and Sandra Brode. He is survived by his daughters, Cassandra and Christina; siblings, Kathy (John) McHugh of Sandwich, IL, David (Tommie Jo) Brode of Stow, Dennis Brode of Dayton, Robert (Liz) Brode of Austintown, Kim Paull of Uniontown, PA, and Linda (Bob) Corcoran of Mansfield; loving companion, Michelle Carrara; and countless friends. Friends may call on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shorts Spicer Crislip funeral home Ravenna Chapel. The last alarm ceremony will take place at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. A private funeral will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish in Ravenna, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Christina and Cassandra request that friends consider a donation to The Muscular Dystrophy Association. Condolences and memories of Russ may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
JUN
18
Service
07:15 PM
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
141 North Meridian Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6858
