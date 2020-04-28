|
Russell B. Thompson Jr., age 86, was called home to be with the Lord surrounded by family and loved ones on April 25, 2020, after a long illness. Russell was born December 30, 1933, in Rittman, Ohio to the late Russell and Annie Belle (Anderson) Thompson. Russell graduated from Greensburg High School and then received his Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Akron. In 1957, he married his beloved wife of 62 years, Donna Smith, and joined the Air Force as a communications officer. After his tour of duty, he returned to Greensburg and worked at the Hoover Company while earning his Master of Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Akron. He worked at Goodrich and General Tire and ultimately received a Master of Business Administration degree from Kent State University. He then worked as an engineering consultant until retiring. Russell loved aviation and fulfilled his childhood dream of owning and flying his own plane. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and enjoyed service to others as a member of the Coventry-Akron Lodge #83 of the Free and Accepted Masons. He will be remembered for his love of flying, service to others, his insatiable thirst for knowledge, and the love he had for his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jack Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; children, David Thompson, Carol (Richard) Tolson and Dr. John (Karla) Thompson; grandchildren, Logan, Amy and Angela and other relatives, loved ones and friends. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 30 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home 547 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312 with Pastor John Hayward officiating. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of memorial contributions, in his honor, please pay it forward by performing a random act of kindness as Russell found joy in always helping others. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020