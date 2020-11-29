1/1
Russell D. White
Russ White, 82, our beloved, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away November 22, 2020. He was born March 12, 1938 in Weirton, West Virginia to the late Russell L. and Ruth White. Russ was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve, former owner of the Whitehouse Lounge in Portage Lakes as well as Muscle Mahoney's Gym in Green. Russ enjoyed spending time on the lake fishing and taking trips to Florida. He loved being in the woods to cut trees and be outside to take in nature. If he wasn't outdoors you could find him in his Man Cave having a beer with family and friends. In his younger years, Russ loved to play football, ice hockey, swim in the Portage Lakes and snowmobile. Besides his parents; Russ was preceded in death by his daughter, Tari White and brother, Raymond White. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dodie White(Madzay); son, Russell Alexander "Rusty" White; daughters, Tami Maddy and Tracy (Dick, Jr.) Coombs; grandchildren, Presley, Ashley (Damien), Andrea (Justin), Jesse, Dick III, Travis, Conner, Carson and Sage; 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruthann LaManna and Joyce Schuster; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Dad, we will always remember your special smile, your caring heart and the warm embrace you always gave us. We love the way you were always there for Mom and us, through good and bad times, no matter what. We'll always remember you Dad. There will never be another one to replace you in our hearts. As per Russell's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of a life well lived at a later date. Please keep the entire White family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
