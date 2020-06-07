Russell Dean Haas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Dean Haas of Akron passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2020. Russell was born January 12, 1941 in Akron, to the late Dorothy (Barnett) and Aubrey D. Haas. His sister, Susan Haas preceded his death in 2016. Russ graduated from Buchtel High School class of 1959. He then obtained his bachelor's degree from Ohio University and master's degree from the University of Akron. Russell began his career at Nordonia Hills City school district as a geography teacher and proudly retired in 1993 as Superintendent. Following his initial retirement, he returned to education as Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley Career Center in Brecksville until retiring in 2001. He was an avid fisherman, loved the beach, and all things outdoors! He had an infectious smile and a friendly word for everyone he encountered. Russ is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (James) Stadelman of South Carolina and Kelly Haas of Indiana; four beloved grandsons, Jack and Jacob Stadelman of Colorado and Tristin and Dylan Makar of Indiana. His sister, Beverly Lindgren and nephews reside in South Carolina. Russell is also survived by his longtime companion, Sandra Soroka of Broadview Heights. Over the course of his life and career Russ was known for his intelligence, integrity and kindness for all those whose lives he touched. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed. He is now reunited in heaven with his wife Pamela, the love of his life, who preceded his death in 2010. Due to the current circumstances the family will hold a private service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Saturday, June 20th. Friends are invited to join the family at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn for a brief outdoor ceremony at 2. Thank you for all your love and support of dad - he would understand! Donation suggestions include Trinity Lutheran Church, Trout Unlimited and the National Park Foundation. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
02:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
June 6, 2020
High school was made bearable because of Mr Haas. His passion was contagious.
Debbie Neiman
Student
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
June 6, 2020
t was an honor to serve on the Nordonia Board of Education when Russ was Superintendent. He was an exemplary leader for the district as well as a friend to all. May he Rest In Peace and May God comfort his family at this very difficult time.
Jan Parsons
Friend
June 5, 2020
Russ and Pam were the first neighbors we met when we moved to Sparrow Pond 22 years ago. He has been a great friend, wonderful neighbor and a valuable asset to our small tight knit community. We will miss him greatly. May he Rest In Peace.
Kurt Weitendorf and Joan Booth
Friend
June 5, 2020
My condolences to Russ' family and Sandra. Never easy, keep all those fond memories close to your heart to help you during this sad time. I work at CVCC and while Russ was superintendent.
Diane Nemec
June 5, 2020
Russ was a true Gentlemans Gentleman! It was my pleasure being his next door neighbor and fellow Board Member. His passing leaves a major void at Sparrow Pond where he tirelessly kept his yard and the entire community looking beautiful.
Our entire family, including our grand children, will miss our daily interactions with this wonderful friend.

The Mark and Dianne Buck Family.
Mark and Dianne Buck Family
Neighbor
June 5, 2020
Russ was an inspiration. He was always a class act. He lead with integrity, patience, strength and kindness. I would marvel at how he kept his cool while running a district and dealing with a myriad of personalities. Russ was my mentor and my friend. What a gift.
Susan Chute
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved