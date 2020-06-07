Russell Dean Haas of Akron passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2020. Russell was born January 12, 1941 in Akron, to the late Dorothy (Barnett) and Aubrey D. Haas. His sister, Susan Haas preceded his death in 2016. Russ graduated from Buchtel High School class of 1959. He then obtained his bachelor's degree from Ohio University and master's degree from the University of Akron. Russell began his career at Nordonia Hills City school district as a geography teacher and proudly retired in 1993 as Superintendent. Following his initial retirement, he returned to education as Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley Career Center in Brecksville until retiring in 2001. He was an avid fisherman, loved the beach, and all things outdoors! He had an infectious smile and a friendly word for everyone he encountered. Russ is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (James) Stadelman of South Carolina and Kelly Haas of Indiana; four beloved grandsons, Jack and Jacob Stadelman of Colorado and Tristin and Dylan Makar of Indiana. His sister, Beverly Lindgren and nephews reside in South Carolina. Russell is also survived by his longtime companion, Sandra Soroka of Broadview Heights. Over the course of his life and career Russ was known for his intelligence, integrity and kindness for all those whose lives he touched. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed. He is now reunited in heaven with his wife Pamela, the love of his life, who preceded his death in 2010. Due to the current circumstances the family will hold a private service at Trinity Lutheran Church, Saturday, June 20th. Friends are invited to join the family at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn for a brief outdoor ceremony at 2. Thank you for all your love and support of dad - he would understand! Donation suggestions include Trinity Lutheran Church, Trout Unlimited and the National Park Foundation. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.