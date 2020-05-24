Russell Dean Morgan, loving son and brother, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020 at age 47. Russ was born in Akron, Ohio to Catherine and Jerrell "Tiger" Morgan on February 21, 1973. He was the second youngest of six children. Russ was a talented artist with a fun-loving nature and enjoyed a variety of creative hobbies. His true passion was Star Wars. May the Force be with you Russ. He is survived by his father, Jerrell Morgan, and his five siblings: Cynthia Stover, John Morgan, Wendy Blair, Patti Willey, and Melinda Mellinger. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Michelle Hart, as well as nieces, nephews, and other friends and family members. Private memorial services will be provided by Newcomer Funeral Home. www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.