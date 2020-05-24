Russell Dean Morgan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Dean Morgan, loving son and brother, went to be with the Lord on May 17, 2020 at age 47. Russ was born in Akron, Ohio to Catherine and Jerrell "Tiger" Morgan on February 21, 1973. He was the second youngest of six children. Russ was a talented artist with a fun-loving nature and enjoyed a variety of creative hobbies. His true passion was Star Wars. May the Force be with you Russ. He is survived by his father, Jerrell Morgan, and his five siblings: Cynthia Stover, John Morgan, Wendy Blair, Patti Willey, and Melinda Mellinger. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Michelle Hart, as well as nieces, nephews, and other friends and family members. Private memorial services will be provided by Newcomer Funeral Home. www.NewcomerAkron.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved