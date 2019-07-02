Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:30 PM
United Presbyterian Church
2819 Hudson Dr
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
United Presbyterian Church
2819 Hudson Dr.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Eugene Powell


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Eugene Powell Obituary
Russell Eugene Powell

March 16th, 1984

June 20th 2019

Russell Eugene Powell passed away on Thursday, June 20th, 2019.

Russell is survived by his mother, father, sister, nieces, fiancé Amanda Boggs, and many more family and friends.

Russell had a good heart, and would have done anything for anyone who asked. He will be missed by so many people.

There will be a Memorial Service hosted by great friend Amy Pinto to celebrate all the good memories of Russell on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 at 3 p.m.. Music will start around 2:30.

The Memorial will be at: United Presbyterian Church, 2819 Hudson Dr., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 3 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.