|
|
Russell Eugene Powell
March 16th, 1984
June 20th 2019
Russell Eugene Powell passed away on Thursday, June 20th, 2019.
Russell is survived by his mother, father, sister, nieces, fiancé Amanda Boggs, and many more family and friends.
Russell had a good heart, and would have done anything for anyone who asked. He will be missed by so many people.
There will be a Memorial Service hosted by great friend Amy Pinto to celebrate all the good memories of Russell on Sunday, July 7th, 2019 at 3 p.m.. Music will start around 2:30.
The Memorial will be at: United Presbyterian Church, 2819 Hudson Dr., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 3 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019