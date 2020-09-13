1/1
Russell F. Warner Jr.
1950 - 2020
Russell F. "Rusty" Warner, Jr., age 70, Apple Creek, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron. He was born in Akron, Ohio on June 16, 1950 to Russell F. Warner, Sr. and Melodie Ann (Johnson) Warner. He lived in Naples, FL before moving to Rittman. Surviving are his siblings, Melodie Ann (Glen Williams) of Olmsted Falls, OH, Twila Ann (Richard Largent) of Leesburg, FL, and Daryl Edward Warner of Copley, OH; half-brothers, Don and Guy Dobbins; half-sister, Twila Anne Zimmerman-Stanley and Jack Lucas of Camarillo, CA; Services will be Monday, 1 p.m. at Custer-Glenn Funeral Home in Wooster, OH. Burial will follow at Apple Creek Cemetery.tation will be Sunday, at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial video or words of condolences may be privately or publicly shared with the family at www.custerglenn.com. Custer-Glenn Funeral Home of Wooster is honored to be serving the family.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Custer-Glenn Funeral Home Inc
SEP
14
Service
01:00 PM
Custer-Glenn Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Custer-Glenn Funeral Home Inc
2284 Benden Dr
Wooster, OH 44691
(330) 264-7776
