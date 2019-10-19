|
|
Fred Spicer, 88, of Green went to be with the Lord October 16, 2019. He was born March 28, 1931 to the late Frank and Ruth Spicer in Le Roy, West Virginia and moved to the Akron area with his family. Fred graduated from Hower Vocational High School and worked at Goodyear until he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. After the war Fred worked for three years in Washington D.C for the Justice Department. He then returned to Akron where he attended The University of Akron for accounting, retiring from Coastal Tank Lines. Fred spent many years volunteering for the Haven of Rest and was an active member of the Cottage Grove E.C. Church where he served as treasurer for 15+ years. Besides his parents; Russell was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly; son, Craig; three brothers; son-in-law, James Bennett; and brother-in-law, Glenn Kisner. He is survived by his second wife, Naomi Davis; daughters, Kimberly Bennett and Sheri Brown; stepchildren, Janice (Walter) Pavkov, John Davis and Valerie (Harry) Looney; ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Kathy) Spicer; sister, Norma Kisner. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Bill White officiating. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Russell's name to the Cottage Grove E. C. Church, 3133 Cottage Grove Road, Akron, Ohio 44319 or to Ohio Veteran's Memorial Park; OVMP, P.O. Box 3 8005 Cleveland Massillon Road, Clinton, Ohio 44216. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019