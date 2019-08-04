Home

Russell H. Lute Obituary
Russell H. Lute

Russell H. Lute, 56, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on April 15, 1963, the son of Robert F. and Barbara J. Gearhart Lute.

Russell was preceded in death by his father, brother-in-law, Michael Englehart; father-in-law, Herbert Gallo; mother-in-law, Carolyn Gallo, and sister-in-law, Melanie.

He will be deeply missed by his love of 39 years, Deborah; daughter, Kaleigh (Tony) Eddy; grandson, Anthony Eddy; siblings, Bobby (Norma), Cathy and Vicki (Rick); many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Russell worked for Duer Construction Company for over 25 years, and loved his work. He was an incredibly talented artist, in every medium, often doing custom pieces for his friends and family.

Russell's care has been entrusted to NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
