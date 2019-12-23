Home

Russell L. Beahn


1920 - 2019
Russell L. Beahn Obituary
Russell L, Beahn , age 99, passed away on December 17, 2019 after a long illness. Russ was born on November 9, 1920 to Russell and Eleanor Beahn in Akron, Ohio. He graduated from West High School and attended Akron University before joining the U.S. Coast Guard where he served until the end of WWII. He joined the IBEW Local # 306 in 1946 and worked for various contractors until his retirement from Oaks & Vogel Electric in 1982. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald and sister-in-law, Estelle; niece, Cheryl Rogers, and nephew, Jerry Stuby. Russ is survived by Thelma, his wife of 73 years; daughter, Janet (Bob) Lutes of Cincinnati and son, Richard (Cathy) Beahn of Akron. He is survived by grandchildren: Eric (Nikki) Beahn and Kaitlyn (Brian) Shannon; great-grandchildren, Colton Bracey and Brody Shannon; step-grandchildren, Troy (Kelly) Lutes and Leeah Coccia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Russ was a charter member of West Hill Baptist Church where he served as an usher and council member for many years. He enjoyed golf and tennis, collected and repaired bikes for the neighborhood children, eventually donating over 50 bikes to the veterans' support groups. Private Family Services held at Rose Hill Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to West Hill Baptist Church 605 N Revere Rd. Akron, OH 44333. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 23, 2019
