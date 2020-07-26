TOGETHER AGAIN Russell M. Wharton, 84, passed away July 22, 2020. Born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, he lived in Cuyahoga Falls since 1956. Russell retired after 35 years from Ford Motors and was a member of St. Eugene's Church. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus and enjoyed golfing, playing cards, going to casinos and gambling. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta in 2018; parents, Omar and Pearl Wharton; sister, Dottie Hollifield; brothers, Don and Gary Wharton. Russell is survived by his daughter, Joani Rainbolt of Cuyahoga Falls; sons, Jeff (Gail) Wharton of Macedonia, Jerry (Sherry) Wharton of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren, Gina, Chris (Jessica), Michael (Barbara), Joey, Tyler, Alyssa (Cody); great-grandchildren, Garrett, Brooke, Collin, Bailey, Nora; sister, Helen Fisher of Texas; favorite sister-in-law, Netta Carlson of Tallmadge; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.