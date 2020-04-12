|
Russell Nofsinger, 80, of Hartville died peacefully April 5th after a long battle with Parkinson's. Russ was born in Akron, Ohio and attended South High School. Russ was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a cabinet builder. Russ was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Gertrude Noffsinger; sister, Nancy Giorvas and brother-in-law, John Giorvas; Geraldine Fuchs, and brother, Ronnie Noffsinger. He is survived by wife of 43 years, Nancy; sister, Julie (Drew) Walker, and brother-in law, Don Fuchs. He is also survived by daughter, Natalie Nunez of Richmond, VA; son, Josh Nofsinger of Tampa, FL.; stepson, Jon (Claudia) Hill of Cortland Ohio; grandchildren, Zane, Molly, Evan, and Sage, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial for friends and family will be held later. For date and location-email Jon: [email protected]
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020