Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Nofsinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Nofsinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Nofsinger Obituary
Russell Nofsinger, 80, of Hartville died peacefully April 5th after a long battle with Parkinson's. Russ was born in Akron, Ohio and attended South High School. Russ was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a cabinet builder. Russ was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Gertrude Noffsinger; sister, Nancy Giorvas and brother-in-law, John Giorvas; Geraldine Fuchs, and brother, Ronnie Noffsinger. He is survived by wife of 43 years, Nancy; sister, Julie (Drew) Walker, and brother-in law, Don Fuchs. He is also survived by daughter, Natalie Nunez of Richmond, VA; son, Josh Nofsinger of Tampa, FL.; stepson, Jon (Claudia) Hill of Cortland Ohio; grandchildren, Zane, Molly, Evan, and Sage, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial for friends and family will be held later. For date and location-email Jon: [email protected]
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -