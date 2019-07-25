Russell Vaughn



Russell Vaughn, age 69, of Shrewsbury, New Jersey, passed away on July 22, 2019.



Russell is survived by his loving wife, Wilma J. Vaughn (Blake); sons, Joseph (Tippi) Vaughn of Taipa, Macau SAR, and Kevin Vaughn of Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Although Russell had no brothers or sisters, his wife's sisters, Connie (Tim) Perry of Wadsworth, Rhonda (Mark) Wright of Rittman, Terry (Jeff) Leach of Canal Fulton, and Linda (Ben) Flaker of Norton were more than what was needed as family.



Russell was born August 8, 1949 in Akron, Ohio, the son of J. Linus and Evelyn Vaughn. He graduated Barberton High School in 1967 and Akron University in 1972. He worked as an insurance agent with Washington National Insurance Company from 1972 to 1998 and Educators Insurance Services from 1998 to 2019 where he wore many hats. He married Wilma J. Blake on August 11, 1973 and moved to Shrewsbury, New Jersey in June, 1977 where he served ten years on the Shrewsbury First Aid Squad.



He enjoyed spending time with his sons, in Scouts; spending weekends camping, hiking, canoeing, at numerous parks in the tri-state area. While mentoring his sons to become Eagle Scouts, he helped other scouts by becoming Scoutmaster of Troop 67, Red Bank, NJ, Unit Commissioner with Monmouth County BSA, and Forestburg Scout Reservation Camp Master. He also enjoyed traveling with his family, visiting Ohio, Florida and Macau multiple times as well as local sites in New Jersey. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2580 Romig Road in Akron, Ohio with Pastor Bud Couts officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m.



The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Kimberly Salwitz and staff at RCCA in Little Silver, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Shrewsbury First Aid Squad at http://www.shrewsburyfirstaid.org/contribute/



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019