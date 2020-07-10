Following a long battle with heart failure, Russell W. English, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 with his loving wife, Shirley by his side. Dad was born on December 8, 1940 in Long Beach, California to Bert and Iona English. Raised in Gentry, Arkansas, Dad returned to California as a young man. It was there, while working as a chef at Peppe's Diner, he met a beautiful waitress who became his wife of 58 years, Shirley (Kysor) and embarked on a journey that led him back to mom's hometown of Akron, and a family of five children, Robin, Lyn (Phill), Russ, Jr. (Sandra), Sandy (Brad) and Matthew, all devoted to Dad, survive him. Dad was so very proud of us and believed there was nothing we couldn't accomplish! He supported our goals and encouraged our dreams, and those of his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Rachael Timms (Denny), Jesse Timms (Nicole), Brandon, Samantha, Katie (Tim), Bradley, Lia and Olivia (with whom he joyfully shared a birthday) Shoemaker; great-grandchildren, Jace, Caleb, Ella and Adrienne. Dad is also survived by his beloved "little brother" and best friend, Dale English (Marie); and his brother-in-law, Lowell Hastings. He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving sister, Chris Hastings. Dad is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Dad was an avid sports fan. Along with his kids, he enjoyed all Cleveland sports. We bonded through many exciting games and coaching changes. His great love, however, was football, which he especially shared with his boys. Together we rooted for the Browns through thick and thin and will continue to do so, always thinking of our Dad! Dad worked many years for Mohawk Rubber Co. before establishing his own company, Akron Tire Design. He leaves many friends at Akron Central Engraving with whom he collaborated throughout his career. He loved Frank and his sons, and Linda as well. Dad was a gentle soul who was brave, loving and determined throughout his illness. He never once complained for he knew he was blessed with a wonderful life! We would like to thank our family, friends and Summa Health staff who supported us through Dad's illness. We feel blessed to have been given the time we were and to be united in love to provide the care Dad needed until the end. Until we meet again, you will remain in our hearts. As per Dad's wishes, memorial service will be private. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com