STOW -- Ruth A. Bonath, 95, died November 28, 2020. Born in Cleveland, she was a resident of Stow since 1963. Ruth had been employed with IER Industries, Inc. as a quality control supervisor, retiring in 1986. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Ruth enjoyed quilting, reading, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Bonath, Sr.; sisters, Mildred Herbst, Eleanor Imm; brothers, Carl Brandt, Jr., and Poochie Brandt. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Douglas) Burrier, Karen (Anthony) Kovacs; grandchildren, Grant Alan (Brooks) Burrier, Drew Arlen (Cassandra) Burrier, Graig Adam Burrier, Dean Aric (Ashley) Burrier, Trevor Anthony Kovacs; great-grandchildren, Stella Ann Burrier, Cecilia Marie Burrier and Alteo Joan Burrier. Private services will be held. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)