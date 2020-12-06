1/1
Ruth A. Bonath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOW -- Ruth A. Bonath, 95, died November 28, 2020. Born in Cleveland, she was a resident of Stow since 1963. Ruth had been employed with IER Industries, Inc. as a quality control supervisor, retiring in 1986. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Ruth enjoyed quilting, reading, crocheting, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Bonath, Sr.; sisters, Mildred Herbst, Eleanor Imm; brothers, Carl Brandt, Jr., and Poochie Brandt. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria (Douglas) Burrier, Karen (Anthony) Kovacs; grandchildren, Grant Alan (Brooks) Burrier, Drew Arlen (Cassandra) Burrier, Graig Adam Burrier, Dean Aric (Ashley) Burrier, Trevor Anthony Kovacs; great-grandchildren, Stella Ann Burrier, Cecilia Marie Burrier and Alteo Joan Burrier. Private services will be held. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved