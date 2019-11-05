|
|
WADSWORTH -- Ruth A. Richmond, 75, of Wadsworth, Ohio, died quietly in her home after declining health on Saturday, November 2nd surrounded by her family and dear friend Kathy Maher. She is survived by her beloved husband, William C. Richmond; her daughters, Elizabeth Petrik and Julia (David) Cain; stepson, Raphael William (Qi) Richmond; grandchildren, David James (Chelsea) Cain, Ryan Cain, Sarah Cain, Madison Cho Richmond, Katherine Cho Richmond and Jenny Richmond; brothers, Clyde Rickey, Robert Darrell (Virginia) Rickey, Larry (Karen) Rickey, Roger (Brenda) Rickey; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Herbert Rickey; and sister, Mary (Leonard) Pelfrey. Ruth was a 1962 Graduate of Medina High School. Ruth was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren fiercely and embraced every moment with them. While Ruth was a retired business woman who once owned and operated the Rittman division of Aqua Pure Bottled Water with her husband, the title she most cherished was Grandma. She also loved her extended family deeply and enjoyed cooking for everyone. She hosted many big holiday family gatherings over the years. Ruth was a woman of strong faith living out her favorite verse Psalm 46:10 "Be Still and Know that I am God", trusting God to handle her life and ultimately her death. She was a Christian who shared her testament as freely as she shared her love. Ruth was a member of Northside Christian Church and attended the Peace River Baptist Church in Punta Gorda Florida during the winter months. Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 5 to 7 p.m. at Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281, Pastor Robin Hart officiating. Burial will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. HilliardRospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019