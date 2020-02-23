|
Ruth Anne Vassel, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 68, after a courageous battle with lymphoma. Ruth was a graduate of Our Lady of the Elms and The University of Dayton. While living with a chronic illness, she remained a life-long learner with a passion for spiritual growth, social work, Reiki, and Tai Chi. She will be remembered for her faith, perseverance, hope, sense of humor, and generous spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Millie (Kipp); and survived by brothers: Joe (Lee) and David (Sherry); and sister, Chris (Ron) Auer; 11 nieces, nephews and dear friends, Colleen, Susan, and Fr. Anthony Simone. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 24 at 11 a.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St. Akron, where the family will receive friends from 10 - 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.namisummit.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020