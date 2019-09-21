|
|
Ruth Ann Dillon Ruth Ann Dillon passed away September 18, 2019. Born to the late Joseph O'Donald and Mary Mae Holcomb in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on January 17, 1943, she was preceded in death by husband, Donald C. Dillon and brother, Robert O'Donald. She is survived by children, Paula (Gary) Hamlin, Kenneth (Melissa) Dillon and Wayne (Renee) Dillon; sisters, Jane Lovsey and Helen Kinney; brother, John O'Donald. She retired from the Barberton City School system and enjoyed fishing and bowling when she wasn't spending time with her family and friends. A celebration of life will take place TODAY at 3 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave. in Barberton. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 21, 2019