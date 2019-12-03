|
Ruth Ann (Nutter) Diroll passed away peacefully on November 30, surrounded by family. Born November 24, 1937 in New Lexington, OH, she spent most of her life as a resident of Stow. Ruth was an avid quilter, seamstress, gardener, and loved working word puzzles. She was a phenomenal cook, with cinnamon rolls, egg noodles, and pineapple upside down cake being her specialties! After staying home to raise her six children, she took a job as Office Manager at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stow. She went on to be the Office Manager at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hudson, retiring after 18 years of service. Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth (Nutter) Lane and son, Gregory Alan. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, F. John, and children, John (Mary) of Sandy, UT, Michael (Debbie) of Perrysburg, Cynthia Boyle of Stow, Janet (Bob) Kropff of Green, and Jennifer Wallace Hayes (Jen) of Uniontown. Ruth was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Viewing will be at 11:00 at St. Eugene's Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 12:00 on Saturday, December 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice or the . Please visit Ruth's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019