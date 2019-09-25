Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Ruth Ann Sparks (Sawders) Ruth Ann Sparks, 81, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on May 14, 1938, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Hughes Sawders, who preceded her in death, along with Ruth's son, Gregory. Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Bobby; children, Pamela Sparks, Jeff (Debbie) Sparks, and Steven Sparks; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Sawders. Ruth liked to crochet, go to the beach, and spend time with her grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, with a service to follow at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Private Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To leave a message for Ruth's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
