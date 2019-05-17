Ruth Ann Struglinski



Ruth Ann Struglinski, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 14th, 2019 after a short illness. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years, Leonard Struglinski; parents, Anna and Peter Zendlo; brothers, Bernard and Albert Zendlo; and sisters, Mary Wagner and Louise Zendlo.



A lifelong Akron resident and Buchtel alum, Ruth Ann graduated from The University of Akron and began her teaching career in the Akron Public Schools. She took time out to raise her family, then returned to her love of teaching in the Revere School district where she taught for 23 years, most of those in fourth grade at Bath Elementary. She started Pioneer Day with her fourth graders at Bath School which was beloved by many. She was honored to make a presentation about that activity at a 1987 statewide education conference in Columbus, OH. In 1986, she visited the White House Rose Garden to receive the National Blue Ribbon School Award for Bath Elementary from President Reagan.



Ruth Ann enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, Len. She loved to sew, garden, read, play games and bridge. The highlight of her summers was hosting Camp Grandma and Grandpa with the lights of her life, her six grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting all of them and was so proud of all their accomplishments. They will miss her "Grandma Cookies" which she enjoyed baking for them on every holiday.



Ruth Ann was an active member of Christ Child Society of Akron, past President of Bath Volunteers for Service, past President of Bath Women's Club, past President of Delta Kappa Gamma, and member of Theta Phi Alpha Sorority. She was a member of St. Sebastian's Catholic Church serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, visitor to the homebound, and was a founding member of the Surviving Spouses Group.



Mom will be missed but lovingly remembered by her son, Mark (Phyllis Britnell) Struglinski of Winston Salem, N.C.; daughters, Jenifer (Scott) Trautmann of Macungie, Pa. and Diane (Tim) Hughes of North Andover, MA; and her dearly beloved grandchildren, Kim Struglinski, Alison, Andrew and Erin Trautmann, and Tyler and Ryan Hughes.



Ruth Ann has requested that each person wear their favorite color for the Mass celebrating her life on MONDAY, May 20th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., 5 to 7 p.m. on SUNDAY.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth Ann's name to St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron, OH 44320 or to Christ Child Society of Akron, P.O. Box 13411, Akron, OH 44334-8811. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2019