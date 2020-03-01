|
|
) STOW -- Ruth Pisano, 89, passed away February 26, 2020, shortly after the discovery of pancreatic cancer. She was born Ruth Brown on October 19, 1930 in Willoughby, being the second of six children. Growing up in the Depression, Ruth and her older sister spent their summers with their grandparents in Confluence, PA and, as a teenager during World War II and later in college, she worked at Hiram House Camp during the summer. She often spoke fondly of her summers. Ruth attended Kent State University, earning a teaching degree, and also where she met Paul Gramlich. They started a family that would become five children. She and Paul divorced in 1976. Ruth later met Dominic Pisano and they married in 1981. The couple lived in Las Vegas and later in North Carolina, until Dominic passed away in 2003. Ruth returned to northeast Ohio to be closer to her family. She was a resident of Stow-Glen Independent Living until her death. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Dorothy (Ritter) Brown; her brother, Walter Brown; her oldest daughter, Susan, and her daughter-in-law, Lori (wife of son Hugh), she is survived by children, Kurt (Jane) of Akron, Hugh of Rootstown, Carla Gramlich of Tacoma, WA and Christopher (Renee) of San Diego, CA; sisters, Mary, Nancy, Judy and Janet; grandchildren, David (Leta) of North Canton, Paul (Sarah) of Munroe Falls and Megan of Irvine, CA, and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Elia, Beckham, Lucas and Micah. Friends may call Monday, 5 to 8 P.M. at Redmon Funeral Home. Private burial Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020