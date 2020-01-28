|
) THEN AND NOW Ruth (Murphy) Santomauro, 89, of Cuyahoga Falls, went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on January 26, 2020. Ruth was born in Akron and grew up in North Hill. While attending North High School, she was a majorette and met the love of her life, Anthony C. Santomauro. During her teenage years, she worked at Robinson's Clothing Store in downtown Akron, where she began her love of hats. She carried out this passion through the Red Hat Club. As a newlywed, she was pivotal in establishing Mauro Construction Company and its conglomerates with her husband, Anthony Santomauro. They built houses in Silver Lake, Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, Fairlawn Heights, and the Akron area. Later in life she launched a career at the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department in Record Keeping until her retirement in 2000. You could always find her with a camera in hand creating memories that would last forever. Also, in her spare time she was an avid gardener, who had a love for flowers. She had numerous pets throughout the years. Her dogs, Danny Boy and Rosemary were particularly dear to her heart. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors. However, her greatest passion was her relationship with God, and sharing the love of Jesus through her words and actions. She had numerous Bible Studies in her home and enjoyed studying the word of God. In addition to all her hard work she raised six children, Marsha, Andrea, Lisa, Brenda, Craig, and Christopher. She leaves a long legacy of six children, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren, a true Matriarch. Preceded in death by her loving mother and father, Gertrude and Louis Woolweaver; husband, Anthony C. Santomauro and her son-in-law, James Cowan and beloved grandson, Michael Cowan; she is survived by sister, Janice Vitale and brother, James Freudeman; children, Marsha Santomauro, Andrea Renee Cowan, Lisa Arlene (Timothy) Madden, Brenda Elaine (Robert) Kropp, Craig Anthony (Leslie) Santomauro and Christopher Emil Santomauro; grandchildren, Marisa (Jason) Turner and Vanessa (Dru) Rowe, Monica Cowan and Sara Santomauro, Timothy Jr. (Katy) Madden, Blake Madden and Trisha Madden, Melissa (Stephen) Neumeyer, Jacob (Erin) Loss and Hannah (Matthew) Springer and Brandon Santomauro and Brooke Santomauro; great grandchildren, Alyssa (Zachary) Pruitt, Zachary Young, Brian and Ethan Loss, Jena, Jaden, Julia, and Josiah Neumeyer, Gracie, Quinn, and Kenzie Springer, Landen Rowe, Cecelia and Adalina Madden; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29 at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 30 at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson 44236. Interment, Oakwood Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020