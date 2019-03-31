Ruth Carolyn Budgett (White)



GREEN -- Carolyn was received into the loving arms of her heavenly Savior on Friday, March 29, 2019.



Carolyn loved Jesus for almost all of her 89 years. She learned at a very young age of God's unfailing love for her. She understood with childlike faith that Jesus' death and resurrection was a gift of eternal life from her Heavenly Father - available to her (and every person) as she made her decision to place her faith and trust in Christ to be her Savior and Lord.



She spent the rest of her life learning how to love Jesus more and extend His love to others through her faithful compassion and care. Carolyn was a gifted teacher in both academics and in nurturing the faith of others.



She graduated from Garfield High School (1948), William Jewell College (BA English), and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (Masters Religious Education). She met her beloved husband, Bill Budgett at Seminary and joined him thereafter in ministry. She also taught in the public schools for more than 46 years (3rd grade, high school music, high school English, and the University of Akron).



Carolyn thoroughly enjoyed her fellowship and joy of learning at Crossview Church in Ellet. She was also blessed by 12 years of participating in the Christ-honoring choirs of "Gospel Meets Symphony" and "Leslie and Friends" concerts (the latter at the Arlington Street Church of God to support the ministry of YEPAW).



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mamie White; husband, Bill; sisters, Ruby Cord, Jane Kaufman, Anne Richey; brothers, Hamilton and John L. White Jr. She will be greatly missed by her children, Carol Lynne (Philip) Robbins, Melanie (John) Elsey, and Cherie (James) Shoaf; her grandchildren, Rachael (Daniel) Stehler, David (Hannah) Elsey, Matthew Elsey, Justin (Cassi) Robbins, Jacob (Rebecca) Robbins, Cory Shoaf, and Emily Shoaf; ten great grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews, close friends, and extended family.



Calling hours are Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. at Crossview Church, 737 George Washington Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44312. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossview Church, (737 George Washington Blvd., Akron, OH 44312) or to YEPAW (220 South Balch St., Akron, OH 44302).



If you would like to learn more about God and the eternal fulfillment of God's promise through Jesus, please visit caniknowgod.com or come join in fellowship at Crossview Church.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019