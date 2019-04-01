|
Ruth Carolyn Budgett (White)
GREEN -- Carolyn was received into the loving arms of her heavenly Savior on Friday, March 29, 2019.
Calling hours are Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. at Crossview Church, 737 George Washington Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44312. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossview Church (737 George Washington Blvd., Akron, OH 44312) or to YEPAW (220 South Balch St., Akron, OH 44302).
If you would like to learn more about God and the eternal fulfillment of God's promise through Jesus, please visit caniknowgod.com or come join in fellowship at Crossview Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2019