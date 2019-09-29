Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
Ruth Carolyn Honaker


1928 - 2019
Ruth Carolyn Honaker Obituary
Ruth Carolyn Honaker Ruth Carolyn Honaker, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Ruth was born in Loyal Oak, Ohio on September 28, 1928 to Fred and Ella Winkler. She participated in the Norton Class of 1947 Breakfast Club and had been a salesclerk for Woolworths in the 50's and early 60's. Ruth married the love of her life, Frederick and together they raised three beautiful children, Christine, Cynthia and Kim. Fred and Ruth's greatest achievement in life was building their own home, which they were very proud of. Ruth is preceded in death by husband of 46 years, Frederick; and daughter, Cynthia. She is survived by her son, Kim (Becky) Honaker; daughter, Christine (Tom) Hill; sisters, Elizabeth Miller, Nancy Mackin, and Judy (Dick) Sanders; grandchildren, Zach, Vicky, Tiffany, Virginia, and Sarah; and several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd. Norton on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with family visitation one hour prior to services. Reverend Gaye Santoro officiating. A private interment will be held at Emmanuel Cemetery in Doylestown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your in memory of Ruth. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with Ruth's family on her tribute page at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
