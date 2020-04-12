|
Ruth E. Albright, 85, resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at her home in Florida. Ruth was born on January 3, 1935 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Murlyn and Louise Lowery. She worked for the Summit County Board of Mental Retardation for 18 years and was a member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ. Ruth will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 65 years, James R. Albright; children, Cheryl Dalka, and Michael Albright; grandchildren, Manuel Garcia, Jason Albright, and Victoria Albright; sister, Lila Chapman, and many extended family members. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020