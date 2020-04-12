Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Albright


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Albright Obituary
Ruth E. Albright, 85, resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at her home in Florida. Ruth was born on January 3, 1935 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Murlyn and Louise Lowery. She worked for the Summit County Board of Mental Retardation for 18 years and was a member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ. Ruth will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 65 years, James R. Albright; children, Cheryl Dalka, and Michael Albright; grandchildren, Manuel Garcia, Jason Albright, and Victoria Albright; sister, Lila Chapman, and many extended family members. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now