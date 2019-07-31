|
Ruth E. Burchett
(Morris)
TOGETHER AGAIN
Ruth E. Burchett, 91, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Ruth was born May 4, 1928 in Akron to the late DeWitt and Ova Morris. She graduated from Greensburg High School and received her Registered Nurse diploma from City Hospital, which she used to care for patients at City Hospital, Goodyear, Aerospace, BF Goodrich and American Red Cross. She spent her retired life serving others in a variety of capacities such as Open M, Good Neighbors, Edwin Shaw, her local school district, the Senior Center, and free meals at her church.
Ruth was immensely proud of her family and remains in the loving memory of her daughters, Marilyn Croskey and Denise (Alan) Beougher; granddaughter, Michelle Wagner; great- grandchildren, Keirston, Layton, and Abram; brother, Bill (Sirpen) Morris; and countless extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Burchett and her sister, Catherine Hulsey.
Ruth's genuine love for people impacted everyone she met for the better. Ruth lived her life on her terms-full of love and compassion. She was sweet, funny, and known to be feisty. Her smile, sparkle, and positivity enriched the lives of all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at NOON on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319, with Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Ruth's name to Open M, 941 Princeton St., Akron, Ohio 44311; Village of Lakemore Outreach (VOLO), P.O. Box 888, Lakemore, Ohio 44250; or a . To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019