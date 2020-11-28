1/1
Ruth E. Daily
1942 - 2020
Ruth (Hickman) Daily, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. She was born September 7th 1942. Psalms 91. Ruth grew up in N. Lawerence, Ohio. After marriage she resided in Manchester for 50+ years. Ruth worked as an STNA at Barberton Hospital for 30 years. She was known for her sweet caring spirit, and dedicated service that she gave her patients. Ruth loved her family and friends very much. Ruth loved dancing and entertaining with her husband. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard L. Daily. Ruth leaves behind two children, Kathryn Mushisky and Daniel Daily; three grandchildren, Victoria (Eric) Runer, Gabriell Mushisky, and William Mushisky III, and great granddaughter; Harley Runer. Ruth also leaves behind six siblings, John (Judy) Hickman, Jim (Cheryl) Hickman, Rex (Susie) Hickman, Ernie Hickman, Debbie (Jim) Burch, and Louise Hickman, and many nieces, and nephews. Ruth's family will receive friends and family on Sunday from 2 to 4 pm at Campfield-Hickman funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
