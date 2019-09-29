|
Ruth E. Hummel Ruth E. Hummel (nee Haney), 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sep. 21, 2019. She was born in Rittman, Ohio on May 25, 1928, and was a longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. Ruth was a very active member of the United Presbyterian Church of Cuyahoga Falls for 77 years. She retired from the Northminster Cooperative Nursery School in 1987. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Lester; parents, Leslie and Estella (nee Brown) Haney; brother Merwyn Haney and sister Lois James. She is survived by son, David (Patty) of Jackson Township, and daughter, Georgena (Randy) Austin of Hudson, and brother Dean Haney. Her memory will live on in her grandchildren, Mark (Cris) and Kevin Austin, and Michelle and Stephanie Hummel. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the United Presbyterian Church, 2819 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1:00, the Rev. Karen Stunkel officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to the church or Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market Street. Akron 44308. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019